It was a cold Saturday across Indianapolis. High temperatures were near record-cold levels. So far, we reached a high of 25 degrees in Indy today. The current record *cold* temperature stands at 24 degrees, set back in 1932.

So it looks like we didn’t break a record for cold highs, but it was pretty dang cold regardless! Tomorrow, we bounce back to more seasonal temperatures in the low 50s.

And don’t forget to set those clocks an hour FORWARD before you go to sleep tonight! Daylight saving time begins tonight at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 13th. That means we lose 1 hour of sleep, and go away from Standard Time for a bit.