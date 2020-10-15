Tracking a chilly change today; Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight!

Light showers are filling into central Indiana this Thursday morning with mild temperatures around the state. We have already reached our high temperature of the day in Indianapolis (69°) and now temperatures will begin to tumble. There are two cold fronts that will move across the area today. The first boundary is bringing the rainfall and the second one will reinforce the colder air.

The chance for rain will continue through the morning and carry into the early afternoon hours. Most of the activity should move out by the evening rush hour and the overcast sky will begin to break. Rain totals will remain low and likely stay below 0.25”. Skies will turn mostly clear this evening and temperatures are going to quickly drop from that point.

Prepare for a chilly change in the forecast starting tomorrow! Lows will dip down below freezing for many communities across central Indiana and some may even start in the 20s! The National Weather Service has placed a large portion of the viewing area under a Freeze Warning. The warning will begin at 2 AM and expire at 10 AM. Be prepared for a hard frost/freeze tonight and cover your sensitive plants before heading to bed.

We will end the workweek with bright skies and below average highs. Highs on Friday will climb into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below average for mid-October. Temperatures will recover this weekend and turn mild. Spotty rain chances will return on Sunday.