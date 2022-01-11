Tracking a brief warmup before rain and snow chances return

It will be a bright, beautiful and cold Tuesday. High pressure in the region will keep our skies clear and a wind shift into the afternoon will help bump temperatures to warmer levels than they were Monday afternoon. Expect temperatures Tuesday afternoon to peak in the low 30s. Breezy winds shifting out of the south today will create a wind chill factor that will still only make it feel like it’s in the lower 20s at the warmest part of the day.

That southerly wind flow and a slow increase in cloud cover tonight will keep temperatures from falling as quickly or as far by early Wednesday morning. We’ll be off to a much milder start to the morning tomorrow. With morning temperatures in the 30s, afternoon highs will rise to the low and mid 40s. We get less cold air in the region but we lose the sunshine. High pressure pulling off to the east will allow for a cloudier day tomorrow. By the evening hours, a few isolated showers and the slim chance for a couple pockets of a wintry mix could develop in the area, but most stay dry.

A couple clipper systems headed our way will bring us the chance for rain and snow late in the week and the weekend. The first comes Thursday morning/afternoon. This will be the weaker of the two systems and at this time, looks like it’s track will only bring us a few widely scattered showers and possibly some isolated spots of light snow or a wintry mix. The more powerful system will come late Friday night into Saturday morning and brings a better chance for accumulating snow. Current guidance wants to pull the primary track of this system farther west and south, making our southern counties more favorable for accumulating snow. There is a lot to still be seen between now and the weekend though, so be sure to continue to check back for updates.