Tracking a big surge in heat, humidity and storm chances to close the week

Changes are getting underway in central Indiana after we enjoyed a couple milder days with low humidity. Winds shifting out of the south this afternoon will bring temperatures up to warmer levels than they were Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will peak in the mid and upper 80s Thursday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. The great news for today is that humidity will still remain low. That will be a completely different story over the coming days.

Late tonight, we will be watching a storm complex developing in Iowa and propagating east then southeastward through the night. By early Friday morning that complex will be dropping south through central Indiana and could provide some gusty thunderstorms for the morning commute.

After a steamy Friday afternoon, with highs in the low 90s and humidity back at tropical/oppressive levels, another wave of storms will slide through the state. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Indiana under a slight risk for severe storms with an enhanced (greater threat) placed over a large portion of central Indiana.

The intensity of the second wave of storms will be highly conditional on how much development we see from morning storms, along with how much clearing we get into the afternoon. As of Thursday morning, latest data is giving the most favorable development of the second wave to begin late in the afternoon/early evening, mainly after 6 p.m.

A broken line of storms will travel southeast and bring a primary threat of damaging winds and large hail. However, while the risk is low, a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms will continue off and on into the morning on Saturday. Continue to check back as we fine tune the timing of these storms.