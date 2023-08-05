Once again at 2:40 p.m., the Indianapolis airport made it to 90° for a high temperature. This marks the 9th time of the year where this has occurred. With heat, modest dew points in the upper 60s and winds from the SE, it’s created a somewhat favorable environment for storms to develop. Keep reading for the latest from The Weather Authority.

While no storms have developed yet, we’re watching what goes on in East Central Illinois into the late afternoon for storm initiation. These will push toward the western portions of Indiana after they develop. With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has given a 40% chance of a severe thunderstorm watch to be issued in its latest discussion. See the images below.

Mesoscale Discussion 1844 from the Storm Prediction Center

Latest Guardian Radar Imagery from East Central Illinois

This is all part of a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) along an area of Low Pressure sitting in Illinois. This entire system is forecast to move east but at a very slow pace. Areas south and west of Indianapolis have seen decent levels of destabilization in the atmosphere this afternoon, which supports storm potential. The timing for development looks to be through 6:00 p.m. Eastern time. For Central Indiana, the severe threat will be through 10:00 p.m. Click through the slideshow below to see futurecast imagery.

High Resolution Forecast 5:50 PM

High Resolution Forecast 6:30 PM Saturday

High Resolution Forecast 9:20 PM

Level Two Slight Risk in Play

A few tornadoes are possible with any supercell that does develop, due to a modest level of upper-level wind shear capable of providing any cell some rotation to work with. Not to mention the very moist-filled atmosphere also playing a part. That along with a gusty wind threat exist for any storms.

Severe Threats Tonight

Not to mention that heavy rain is also a threat for tonight, especially for spots northwest of Indy due to the slow-moving nature of this system. It will weaken as it moves east with only very scattered activity after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. We’ll have another threat of severe weather later on Sunday after another muggy day.