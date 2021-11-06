Tons of sunshine and warming temperatures

We continue the sunny streak of weather controlled by high pressure overhead. More dry weather and sun coming up for us again tomorrow.

Temperatures got into the mid 50s today. We were on par with our average temperatures.

Tomorrow, we get even warmer. Highs will pop back into the low 60s. After a frosty start to the day, with overnight lows in the 30s, we are expecting a decent warm-up into the afternoon.

By the middle of this week, both the high and low temperatures will go above normal, especially the warmer nights in the 50s. The next chance for rain returns Wednesday night.