Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for central Indiana

Our first blast of bitter cold for the new year is here. The coldest air of the season will be with us overnight. Expect single-digit low temperatures with wind chill 0 to -10 below zero Friday morning. After a chilly Friday with highs in the 20s temperatures will moderate over the weekend. We’ll have rain late Saturday through early Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.

Our second cold blast of the year will arrive early next week. A cold front will bring gusty winds and colder air. Highs will be in the 20s for Monday and Tuesday with single-digit lows to start the week.

Single-digit low temperatures are likely overnight.

Wind chill will be as cold as ten below zero Friday morning.

Highs will be in the 20s Friday

Expect warmer temperatures and rain this weekend.