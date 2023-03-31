INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread throughout Indiana tonight. Strong storms may turn severe this Friday evening.

Timeline of severe storm threat

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this Friday evening, especially after sunset. At 9 p.m. we’ll continue to monitor radar closely for severe storm potential. The main threats include widespread damaging severe wind, large hail, and a few brief tornadoes. Strong storms arrive to west central Indiana by 10 p.m. This line of storms begin to push eastward towards Ohio after midnight.

Keep in mind that showers and thunderstorms are also expected earlier in the evening tonight, but less likely to be severe at that time.

Wind advisory

A wind advisory has been issued for the majority of Indiana. Winds may gust in excess of 50 mph. Widespread damaging winds are a potential threat within thunderstorms this evening. The wind advisory is in place from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Weather hazards Friday

Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, flash flooding, and brief tornadoes are all potential threats as this storm system passes. The most likely of these threats will be widespread damaging wind.