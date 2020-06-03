Timing more Wednesday night storms

Storms have been firing up across parts of central Indiana, along a weak boundary that will slowly sag south tonight. A few severe thunderstorm warnings began to be issued around 6:30 PM Wednesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of Central Indiana under a “Slight Risk” for severe storms tonight. Storms we’ve already seen this evening have had a history of hail and damaging trees.

Additional storms will be possible overnight as cold front moves through and the night time jet stream kicks in. Damaging winds and hail will remain the main threats with any new storm development. However, severe storms are not expected to be widespread.

80-degree warmth and very humid air will continue through the rest of the work week. Many across our area managed to break into the 90s Wednesday afternoon. Indianapolis is still waiting for its first 90-degree day, but it will likely come soon. Dew point temperatures have jumped into the 60s. These are up about 10-degrees from where they were 24-hours ago. Typically, we say anything over 60° starts to get uncomfortable. Plan on it being very sticky/muggy as humid conditions will persist for a few more days before relief arrives.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible both Thursday and Friday before we break the pattern again. Severe weather is not expected over the next few days but some storms producing heavy downpours and lightning will be possible. Another cold front will swing through on Friday, and much like last week, will bring some relief for the weekend. Temperatures won’t take as much of a dip as we saw last weekend, but the drop in humidity will be noticeable, as drier air returns to the state.

Did you see Tuesday? We’re tracking what could be the first 90-degree day for Indianapolis next week. However, the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal could play a role in our weather next week too. Right now, it’s set to track north, across the Gulf of Mexico and onshore by early next week. Remnants of this system are projected to continue moving north, and it could bring us showers and thunderstorms by mid-next week. Stay tuned!