Clouds will slowly decrease Thursday, leaving us with more sunshine this afternoon. As you’re traveling early Thursday, be cautious for some potential slick spots. Drizzle yesterday evening and temperatures that have fallen to and below freezing may have led to a few icy spots. However, we have not seen any issues thus far this morning. In the wake of a cold front, north/northeasterly winds will keep our temperatures seasonally cold. High temperatures this afternoon will only be slightly warmer from the morning, in the mid 30s.

A winter storm system is brewing over the four corners regions of the States. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are already in place in parts of the Great Plains. This will slide east through today, picking up Gulf moisture and bring us the chance for rain, a wintry mix and snow starting Friday evening. Snow showers and a wintry mix will continue into Saturday morning where some slushy, light accumulations up to 1″ are looking possible. We’ll see a lull in activity Saturday afternoon before more scattered light snow showers and wintry mix return in the evening. This will be ongoing into early Sunday, mixing with rain as temperatures warm.

A much stronger system will impact us Tuesday and Wednesday of next week bringing windy conditions, rain and a changeover to snow. Continue to stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the arrival of this system.