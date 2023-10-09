The new week is starting off chilly, but we’re going to be seeing temperature swings later in the week, along with multiple chances for rain.

Take the heavier jacket as you’re heading out Monday morning. It’s a chilly start to our week with temperatures that have fallen to the low and mid 40s in most locations. The sunglasses will be needed too as skies will brighten into the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, northwesterly winds will keep temperatures cool. Highs this afternoon will be near 60°. The average high temperature for Indianapolis today is 69°.

Things turn colder tonight and patchy frost is possible by early Tuesday morning, as temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 30s.

Although morning temperatures will be colder Tuesday, a warming trend will be underway this week. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise to the low and mid 60s.

Rain returns Wednesday with a warm front that will take us to above average temperatures by late in the week. However, the warmth doesn’t last long as another cold front will bring rain and storms Friday evening and send temperatures back to the 50s and low 60s over the weekend.