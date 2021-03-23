Timeline for Tuesday’s showers

We started off our Tuesday dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Cloud cover has been increasing this morning as our next rain-making system nears central Indiana.

There should be plenty of dry time before the steady rainfall crosses into Indiana.

Even with the cloud cover and rain around today, temperatures will trend above average and will jump back into the upper 60s.

Southerly winds will also pick up in speed today and will gust up to 25 MPH. The winds out of the south will help drive temperatures near 67° in Indianapolis this afternoon.

The showers will first move into our western and southwestern counties before filling into the rest of the state this evening. You can expect widely scattered showers for the evening rush hour and a slight rain chance overnight.

Temperatures won’t fall too much overnight with the overcast sky. Lows will dip down into the lower to mid-50s by tomorrow morning.

An occasional shower will linger early Wednesday morning before completely departing. Skies will brighten by Wednesday afternoon with even warmer highs on tap across central Indiana.

Tomorrow will be the warmest of the week with a high near 70° in Indianapolis!

Another system is going to move into the Midwest on Thursday and it will bring another round of thunderstorms. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out with the area of low pressure strengthening as it travels over the state.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates in the coming days!