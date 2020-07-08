Thursday Weather

Another hot, humid day that produced pop up storms over many parts of Indiana. Storms should be dissipating by 8:30pm.

While many areas stayed dry, where it did rain, it came down in buckets for a short period of time. Many report, besides these, of 1 inch or more in about an hour.

Today will go in the books as the 7th of 8 days this July where the temperature was 90 or hotter. One more day like this and then a change.

Thursday will be similar to the past several days. Starting mostly sunny, getting hot and humid, then scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

Not a big cool down, but not as hot and humid over the weekend. The break is only temporary as or weather heats up above 90 again next week.