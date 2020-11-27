Thursday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 26, 2020 / 11:57 PM EST / Updated: Nov 26, 2020 / 11:57 PM EST This past Saturday and Wednesday we had weather systems that passed to our north. More than 1 inch of rain and no colder air got mixed into the system. The storm for Monday looks different. With the storm passing south, it will pull down colder air. Rain may start late Sunday night and then turn to snow by Monday morning. Some accumulation is likely but it is too soon to forecast accumulation amounts. Our extended holiday weekend looks good. Wintry weather arrives Monday. High temperatures for Thanksgiving were 2 or 3 degrees above average. Because of the clouds and a southwest wind, the temperature does not get too cold by Friday morning. With some sunshine Friday afternoon we expect another nice day with slightly above average temperatures. FutureView shows the clouds breaking up a bit by Friday afternoon. Fairly decent for late November through the weekend. After the weekend, a storm system brings us rain, then snow, followed by much colder air to start December. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction