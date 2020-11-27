Thursday Night Weather

It's been a very wet Wednesday that even included a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. All warnings have expired this evening but we're still seeing scattered rainfall across the area. These showers will continue through the rest of the evening and ease to just a few isolated showers by early Thursday morning. Throughout the day we've picked up some heavy rainfall totals in many locations including over an inch of rain in Indianapolis and nearly two inches of rain in Bloomington.

This Thanksgiving will likely be the warmest in 5 years. Last year (2019) Indianapolis only reached a high temperature of 37°. The last time we made it above 50° was back in 2015 when Indianapolis reached a high of 62°. This year, we won't be quite that warm but temperatures will still be mild for this time of year, rising into the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible Thursday morning but the rest of the day will be dry and quite cloudy most of the afternoon.