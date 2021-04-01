Thursday Night Weather Weather Posted: Apr 1, 2021 / 06:56 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 1, 2021 / 06:56 PM EDT The calendar says April, but these high temperatures Thursday are more like February. Normally, I would be glad to see skies clearing as is happening in these afternoon views from the cameras. Except in this case, clearing skies are going to lead to near record cold temperatures by Friday morning. The cold air has been streaming in on brisk North winds for a couple days. As the skies clear Thursday night and the wind diminishes, more heat will escape into the atmosphere. About the only thing that can keep us from breaking the record low of 20 is if the wind stays a little stronger and keeps the lower levels of the atmosphere stirred up. Winds around this high pressure area have been sending us the cold air. As the high moves ease, it will keep the weather quiet and clear of clouds. Once it gets East of Indiana, we will see a shift to southerly winds and a dramatic warm up as we head into the weekend. Not a whole lot warmer Friday, but at least it’s a start. Temperatures go from near record cold to 15 degrees above average by Easter Sunday. Then we hang onto the mild air for a few more days. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction