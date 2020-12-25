Thursday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 24, 2020 / 11:52 PM EST / Updated: Dec 24, 2020 / 11:52 PM EST Cloudy skies with snow flurries all day Thursday with a brisk Northwest wind. And with falling temperatures the day hadd the look and feel of winter. Behind the cold front that moved through Wednesday night, there was cold arctic air all around the midsection of the country. And there was wind all around too. Wind chill temperatures tonight in the single digits will be going below zero for a few hours Christmas morning. Bundle up!!! Even through we end up with just a dusting of snow, watch out for some slick spots if you are headed out early Christmas Day. And dress in layers to ward off the wind chill temperatures that make it feel like it’s a little below zero. Fortunately, the cold blast only lasts for a couple days. There is quite a warm up as we head into the last weekend of 2020. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction