Thursday Night Weather

A cold front passed through overnight, and that switched our wind to the northwest, which is allowing cold air to pour into central Indiana. We already had our high temperature before the sun even rose, and temperatures will slowly slip through the 20s for the rest of today.

Tonight will be the coldest we've been since Valentine's Day. Low temps will near the single digits with wind chills slipping below zero by the early morning. Highs will only reach 20 degrees on Christmas Day.