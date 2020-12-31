2021 to start with sleet and freezing rain in forecast

Rain transitioned to snow across Indiana Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most areas in Central Indiana picked up 1/2 to about 1 inch of snow during the evening.

The snow melted and turned to ice on many roadways.

We should continue to melt the left over icy patches today.

While most New Year’s Eve celebrations will be more subdued and inside, the weather outside will be cloudy, dry and not too cold.

The next weather system moves in quickly tonight. Because of the cold air in place, the precipitation will likely begin as sleet and freezing rain early Friday.

As the temperature warms up the frozen precipitation will change to rain showers by noon Friday.

By New Year’s Day in the afternoon the temperature will be up to 50. Then another weather system moves through over the weekend bringing at least a slight chance for rain on Saturday and snow showers on Sunday.

From the weekend into the first week of 2021, the temperatures stay a little above average.