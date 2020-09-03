Thursday Evening Weather

A second cold front will move across the state over the next 24 hours. Ahead of the front we'll have cloudy, humid weather with a chance for showers mainly south of I-70. A new weather pattern arrives behind the front as drier air will move in to end the rain and lower the humidity for Friday and Saturday.

For the holiday weekend we'll have sunny skies with highs in the 80s. Expect a mild Saturday with warmer temperatures on Sunday. For Labor Day, expect highs in the 80s with a chance for late day showers.