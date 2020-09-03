Thursday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Sep 3, 2020 / 06:53 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 3, 2020 / 06:53 PM EDT It was another warm, humid day. These highs are about 5 degrees above average for September 3rd. There is a cold front on the way. Early this evening it is only producing this line of clouds across northwest Indiana. FutureView indicates the line of clouds with the cold front could turn into some widely scattered showers later this evening. Most areas stay dry. Behind the cold front there is some cooler air that will be headed our way to finish out the week. The 70s we see up in Wisconsin reflect our temperatures for Friday. And the air is a whole lot less humid also. We still had dew points in the 60s Thursday. Friday we will experience some of those much lower dew points behind the cold front. Friday looks like the nicest day we have had this week. That chance for showers Sunday night is very minor. We should have dry weather through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction