Thursday Evening Weather

Early Thursday morning, most of the snow that fell Wednesday was still around. Even though it was cloudy and below freezing most of Thursday, much of the snow disappeared at the University of Indianapolis. Now we are headed for a cold night. Friday morning temperatures only in the low 20s. FutureView indicates we should be seeing sunshine most of the day Friday. That sunshine should melt the rest of the snow and boost the temperatures to at least upper 30s by Friday afternoon. A fast moving weather system will bring the chance for rain Saturday afternoon and evening. After it passes, Sunday looks nice with some sunshine returning. Monday is the first day of winter and we are treated to above average temperatures. The warm up lasts for a few days and the some arctic air moves in around Christmas Eve.