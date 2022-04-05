The worst of the rain is over for central Indiana with most areas receiving less than a tenth of an inch of rain. A large area of light rain is now moving north across the state. The Indianapolis Indians’ home opener is this evening. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers. A few spotty showers are possible early but most of the game should be rain-free.

A stronger push of moisture arrives overnight and heavier rain and a few thunderstorms are likely by sunrise. So don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles first thing in the morning. This round will be more widespread and mainly impact the morning commute through mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Expect up to a half-inch of rain. We will salvage some dry time tomorrow. Rain will taper will off in the afternoon and skies will clear.

Daily rain chances continue and as colder air moves in Friday, a few pockets of snow showers and/or a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Luckily, the chill doesn’t last long. After a chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sunny skies will push temperatures into the 50s Sunday and we’ll have highs near 70° by Monday.

Expect a cloudy, cool night for baseball.





Heavy rain is likely Wednesday morning.

Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday.





Scattered showers will develop Thursday afternoon.

Winds will be gusty Thursday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Thursday evening.

We’ll have three wet days to end the work week.

Temperatures will cool down later this week.

Expect rain and snow showers Friday.