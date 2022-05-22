INDIANAPOLIS – According to the damage survey by the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, there were three confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

Quick information on the tornadoes

  • Three weak tornadoes total
  • 1) Shelby County = EF1 tornado
  • 2) Johnson County = EF0 tornado
  • 3) Brown County = EF0 tornado

1) Shelby County tornado

RATINGEF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND110 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 13.7797 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS
FATALITIES:0
INJURIES:0
START DATE:05/21/2022
START TIME:03:57 PM EDT
START LOCATION:3 NNE EDINBURGH / SHELBY COUNTY / IN
START LAT/LON:39.3831 / -85.9349
END DATE:05/21/2022
END TIME:04:12 PM EDT
END LOCATION:4 WNW ST. PAUL / SHELBY COUNTY / IN
END LAT/LON:39.4505 / -85.7048

National Weather Service survey summary

NWS summary: tornado was skipping along entire path. Damage path was maximized in Mt. Auburn where width reached 100 yards. Many trees down or uprooted along path.

Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well along the damage path.

2) Johnson County tornado

RATINGEF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND84 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.0986 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 0.0 YARDS
FATALITIES:0
INJURIES:0
START DATE:05/21/2022
START TIME:03:48 PM EDT
START LOCATION:3 W EDINBURGH / JOHNSON COUNTY / IN
START LAT/LON:39.3524 / -86.0329
END DATE:05/21/2022
END TIME:03:48 PM EDT
END LOCATION:3 W EDINBURGH / JOHNSON COUNTY / IN
END LAT/LON:39.353 / -86.0313

National Weather Service survey summary

NWS Summary: A weak tornado briefly touched down at Camp Atterbury. The steeple at a church was blown over and several vehicles were lifted slightly with plywood debris from the roof of the church underneath the tires of the cars.

Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well.

3) Brown County tornado

RATINGEF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND84 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.3082 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 0.0 YARDS
FATALITIES:0
INJURIES:0
START DATE:05/21/2022
START TIME:03:40 PM EDT
START LOCATION:5 S PRINCES LAKES / BROWN COUNTY / IN
START LAT/LON:39.2795 / -86.1359
END DATE:05/21/2022
END TIME:03:42 PM EDT
END LOCATION:5 S PRINCES LAKES / BROWN COUNTY / IN
END LAT/LON:39.2803 / -86.1303

National Weather Service survey summary

NWS Summary: Numerous trees down in a convergent pattern through a dense wooded area.

Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well along the damage path.