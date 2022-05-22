INDIANAPOLIS – According to the damage survey by the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, there were three confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st, 2022.
Quick information on the tornadoes
- Three weak tornadoes total
- 1) Shelby County = EF1 tornado
- 2) Johnson County = EF0 tornado
- 3) Brown County = EF0 tornado
1) Shelby County tornado
|RATING
|EF1
|ESTIMATED PEAK WIND
|110 MPH
|PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:
|13.7797 MILES
|PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:
|100.0 YARDS
|FATALITIES:
|0
|INJURIES:
|0
|START DATE:
|05/21/2022
|START TIME:
|03:57 PM EDT
|START LOCATION:
|3 NNE EDINBURGH / SHELBY COUNTY / IN
|START LAT/LON:
|39.3831 / -85.9349
|END DATE:
|05/21/2022
|END TIME:
|04:12 PM EDT
|END LOCATION:
|4 WNW ST. PAUL / SHELBY COUNTY / IN
|END LAT/LON:
|39.4505 / -85.7048
National Weather Service survey summary
NWS summary: tornado was skipping along entire path. Damage path was maximized in Mt. Auburn where width reached 100 yards. Many trees down or uprooted along path.
Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well along the damage path.
2) Johnson County tornado
|RATING
|EF0
|ESTIMATED PEAK WIND
|84 MPH
|PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:
|0.0986 MILES
|PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:
|0.0 YARDS
|FATALITIES:
|0
|INJURIES:
|0
|START DATE:
|05/21/2022
|START TIME:
|03:48 PM EDT
|START LOCATION:
|3 W EDINBURGH / JOHNSON COUNTY / IN
|START LAT/LON:
|39.3524 / -86.0329
|END DATE:
|05/21/2022
|END TIME:
|03:48 PM EDT
|END LOCATION:
|3 W EDINBURGH / JOHNSON COUNTY / IN
|END LAT/LON:
|39.353 / -86.0313
National Weather Service survey summary
NWS Summary: A weak tornado briefly touched down at Camp Atterbury. The steeple at a church was blown over and several vehicles were lifted slightly with plywood debris from the roof of the church underneath the tires of the cars.
Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well.
3) Brown County tornado
|RATING
|EF0
|ESTIMATED PEAK WIND
|84 MPH
|PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:
|0.3082 MILES
|PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:
|0.0 YARDS
|FATALITIES:
|0
|INJURIES:
|0
|START DATE:
|05/21/2022
|START TIME:
|03:40 PM EDT
|START LOCATION:
|5 S PRINCES LAKES / BROWN COUNTY / IN
|START LAT/LON:
|39.2795 / -86.1359
|END DATE:
|05/21/2022
|END TIME:
|03:42 PM EDT
|END LOCATION:
|5 S PRINCES LAKES / BROWN COUNTY / IN
|END LAT/LON:
|39.2803 / -86.1303
National Weather Service survey summary
NWS Summary: Numerous trees down in a convergent pattern through a dense wooded area.
Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well along the damage path.