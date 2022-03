INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people in Indiana are waking up without power Thursday after severe weather overnight.

As of 6:10 a.m., Duke Energy’s outage map showed 4,861 Hoosiers without power and 179 active outages.

AES Indiana’s outage map showed 8,203 customers without power.

At the height of the outages around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there were 15,790 AES customers without power and 13,528 Duke.

If you have an outage, use the links above to report it.