A warm front will move north of the state overnight. The average high temperature this time of year is 66° and south of the front we will heat up this weekend. This will be the warmest weekend of the year and will feature the warmest day in seven months. On September 29, 2021 the high temperature was 85°. The forecast high for Saturday is 84° and the forecast high for Sunday is 80°. The record highs for those dates are 88° and 90°, respectively, both records were set in 1925.

We have eight wet and eight completely dry weekends this year and most this weekend will be dry. Expect a sunny Saturday with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour Sunday with sunny skies early before scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

As a cold front moves across the state Monday rain will be widespread and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Behind the front temperatures will fall below average. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before another warm up begins Thursday.

Extra cloud cover this month has brought frequent rain and kept temperatures below average.

A warm front will move north of the state overnight.





Expect gusty winds and near record high temperatures this weekend.

Saturday will be a dry day.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have stronger wind gusts Sunday.