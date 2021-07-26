Monday was our first day of the month for Indianapolis with a high in the 90s. We’ve had six, 90-degree days so far this season. While it was a warm day the relative humidity was low. Enjoy the brief break in the humidity. It returns tomorrow and highs will stay in the 90s through Thursday.

With the heat were expecting this everyone should double check the back seat for kids and pets before locking the doors. With the windows rolled up and the doors closed, temperatures inside cars rise by almost two degrees per minute. That intense heat can be fatal.

A approaching cold front will spark scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The rain will continue through early Friday before ending. a quarter to a half-inch of rain is likely. Behind the cold front temperatures will be cooler by Friday and highs will stay in the80s through the weekend.

This has been a mild month so far.

Monday was our first day of the month for Indianapolis with a high in the 90s.

This will be the warmest week of the year for Indianapolis.

Double check the backseat for kids and pets.