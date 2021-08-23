This will be the hottest week of the year for central Indiana

August has been a mild month with temperatures 1.5 degrees above average. It has also been a very dry month with only .36″ of rain. We are entering the first category of drought over the northern half of the state and no major relief is in sight.

This will be the warmest week of the year with highs in the 90s. The humidity will be high enough to keep the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees. We’ll have a daily chance for isolated storms but less than a half-inch of rain is expected.

Abnormally dry conditions are spreading across the state.

August has been a dry month.

We have not had much rain since mid-July.

Less than a half-inch of rain is expected this week.

So far this has been a warm month.

We are catching up on 90-degree days.

Temperatures will be in the 90s for the next four days.