This will be central Indiana’s warmest weekend of the year so far

Get ready for the warmest weekend of the year so far. With sunny skies high temperatures will be near 90 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern and humidity will be higher with the heat index in the lower 90s through early next week.

Wet weekends have been common with precipitation falling on 12 of the 20 weekends we’ve had this year. This is shaping up to be a dry weekend one. So far this month, we’ve had almost 3 inches of rain. Expect dry weather through Monday. A daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will start Tuesday and be with us for the rest of the week. In spite of the daily threat for rain temperatures will reach highs in the 80 for the next seven days.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Expect a dry Saturday.

Expect a dry Sunday.

We’ve had almost three inches of rain this week.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain next week.