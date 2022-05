Get ready for a surge of summer heat! The average high temperature this time of year is 71°. For the next four days a strong ridge of high pressure will give us southeasterly winds, sunny skies and temperatures well into the 80s. Near record heat will be with us this week and we will stay dry.

With over an inch of rain so far, May is off to a wet start. We’ll get a much-deserved break from rain this week with our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms not coming until this weekend.





Expect a breezy, mild Tuesday.





This has been a cool month so far, but extreme temperatures are likely during the month of May.



Temperatures will be well above average this week and record highs will be possible.



Wet weekend have been common this year and May is off to a wet start.