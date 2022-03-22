Up to a half-inch of rain soaked central Indiana Tuesday and there is much more to come. A strong surge of moisture from the south is moving this way. Rain is likely overnight through the day Wednesday. A few strong storms will bring gusty winds Wednesday afternoon. We do have a very slim threat for severe weather tomorrow. The primary threats will be damaging winds and hail. However, an isolated rotating storm can’t be completely ruled out.

Rain will continue through Thursday and Friday and temperatures will stay cool. Expect highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. The precipitation will end as a mix of light rain and flurries Saturday. So, don’t expect much sunshine across central Indiana until Sunday.

Flooding will also be a concern through the weekend. 1-2″ of rain is likely this week with higher amounts in a few isolated areas. Be on the lookout for standing water and flooded roadways as you travel this week.

