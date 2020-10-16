The weekend starts with a Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning

A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of central Indiana from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. Lows will be in the 30s and widespread light frost is likely. It will be colder across east central Indiana where a Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. For Saturday afternoon we’ll have sunny skies with a high temperature near 60 degrees.

Indianapolis has only had .36″ of rainfall in the past 59 days, the longest dry spell on record. Moderate drought has now spread across most of central Indiana. After a dry Saturday, we’ll have a chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

Our weather pattern will be very active next week as a series of weather systems move across the state. Showers are in the forecast each day for Monday through Thursday. It won’t rain all day, each day, but at least we’ll have a chance for rain. Rain has been scare over the past two months, so any we get will be welcome

