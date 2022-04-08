So far this year we’ve had 8 weekends with precipitation and only 6 dry weekends. The active weather pattern we’ve had this week will continue and give us another wet weekend. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight and light rain will change to a rain/snow mix. Expect a rain/snow mix Saturday morning before changing to light rain by midday. Gusty westerly winds and cool temperatures will linger through the afternoon. The rain will taper off in the evening with skies clearing overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light with a tenth of an inch at most.

Our weather will go from “looking and feeling like February” on Saturday, to spring-like sunshine and highs in the 60s by Sunday. Enjoy the pleasant dry weather because it won’t last long. Next week will begin with highs in the 70s and a daily chance for rain through Thursday. We’ve already had a half-inch of rain this month and an additional 1-2″ of rain is likely by the end of next week.

We weekends have been common this year.





Rain will change to a rain/snow mix overnight.

Lows will be near freezing overnight.





A rain/snow mix will change to rain Saturday afternoon.

Precipitation will be light this weekend.

Saturday will be a windy, cool day.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a sunny, mild day.

Expect a warm up next week.