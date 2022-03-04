This will be the warmest weekend of the year so far. We are also expecting rain but most of the daylight hours will be dry, windy and mild.

The record high for Saturday is 75 degrees, last set in 1983. With sunny skies, temperatures will surge to near record highs on gusty southerly winds up to 25 miles per hour. Enjoy the dry start to the weekend as rain moves in late Saturday night through early Sunday.

A few rumbles of thunder are likely Sunday before dawn. the rain will end by 9am the rest of the day will be dry. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun and winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour. Heavier, steadier rain develops Sunday night and Monday will be a very wet day. 1″ to 2″ of rain is likely by Monday night. Colder air will move behind a cold front and temperatures will fall during the day. As we continue cooling down Monday night, rain will change, first to a wintry mix, and then to snow showers the precipitation ends.

