The warmest week of the year; heavy and thunderstorms are on the way

The warmest week of 2021 is underway. The average high temperatures this time of year is 48 degrees. The warmup began Sunday with a high of 52 degrees and we saw a high of 65 degrees Monday afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-60s are more common for central Indiana in late April. Highs are expected to stay in the mid-60s through Thursday.

We’ll stay dry Tuesday and a few showers will develop late Wednesday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will soak the state Thursday as a cold front approaches. Rain will continue through Friday and up to an inch of rain is likely.

We’ll find it cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 50s Friday. Sunshine will return this weekend with highs near 50 degrees. While the temperatures won’t as mild as earlier in the week, we will still be above average for this time of year.

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures will stay above average this week.

Heavy rain is likely later this week.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

This weekend is a good time to change the batteries in household alarms.

Spring starts in 12 days.