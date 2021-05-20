Warmest temperatures of 2021 coming to central Indiana

May has been a cool month with temperatures 5.5 degrees below average through the first 20 days. With a high temperature of 83 degrees, Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far. It was our second 80-degree day of the year.

The heat is going to continue as a ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern this week. Expect high temperatures to stay in the 80s for the next seven days. In addition to the warm weather, we’ll also see higher humidity, leading to heat index values in the 90s for then next few days.

So far this month, we’ve had almost 3 inches of rain. Expect dry weather through Sunday. A daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will start Monday and be with us for all of next week.

We have seen seen extreme weather this week.

