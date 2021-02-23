The warmest day of the year so far; Mild temperatures through the weekend

Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 51 degrees. The average date for our first 50 degree day is January 13th. The 51 degree high was the warmest day in Indianapolis since we made it 53 degrees on December 27, 2020.

We’ll see one more day in the 50s Wednesday. A cold front will move across the state in the afternoon. A few shower will be possible and temperatures will fall late in the day. Although it will be cooler for Thursday, the mild trend will continue as we are expecting high temperatures in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

We are gaining daylight at more than two and a half minutes per day so average temperatures are rising. We are 19 days from the start of daylight saving time and 25 days away from the start of Spring.

February has been a cold, snowy month, and there is no snow in the seven-day forecast. Our next precipitation will come in the form of rain, moving in late Saturday through Sunday. March begins early next week, and the new month will start with rain.

