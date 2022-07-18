It was a very soggy close to the weekend. Parts of central Indiana saw more than 3″ of rainfall. Indianapolis picked up 0.65″ of rainfall Sunday. We needed the rain but these heavier amounts in such a quick amount of time led to flooding problems. The rain is easing Monday morning and we are making our way back to dry conditions. The focus for this morning has come in the form of fog. Patchy to dense fog has developed across the area and visibility has been reduced to half a mile or less in many locations.

The fog will mix out by late morning and we’ll be getting back to sunshine and warm conditions. Temperatures today will rise to the mid 80s. It will be rather humid too. A few isolated showers can’t be completely ruled out but most of us will remain completely dry.

The heat really gets going for Tuesday and lasts with us all the way through the weekend. High temperatures will be near or in the 90s, humidity will be high and storm chances will be very limited. Our next best chance for rain comes late in the weekend.