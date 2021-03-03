The sunny streak will continue for central Indiana

March is our 5th cloudiest month of the year with an average of 40% of possible sunshine. The first three days of the month have been sunny with 95% of possible sunshine. We will continue our streak of clear days through the weekend with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday and in the 50s this weekend.

The 30-day outlook for the month of March is calling for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. March is our fastest warming month of the year. The average high temperatures rises from 45 degrees up to 58 degrees.

