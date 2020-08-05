The sunny, mild streak continues for central Indiana

Our break from the extreme summer heat continues. Indianapolis averages five, 90-degree days during August but so far this month has been mild. For the past seven consecutive days high temperatures have been below average.

High pressure will provide sunny skies with highs in the 70s Thursday and in the 80s Friday and Saturday. For the second half of the weekend we’ll see a better chance for scattered thunderstorms. A warm up builds next week with highs near 90 and a daily chance for rain through Wednesday.

We’ve had 14, 90-degree days so far this year.

Temperature have been below average so far this month.

A warm up is coming this weekend.

Soil moisture conditions across the state are improving, especially west of US 31.

Expect a daily chance for rain to start next week.