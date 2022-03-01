March “came in like a lamb” with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. The mild weather will continue for one more day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday night and a few isolated showers will be possible north of I-70.

The average high this time of year is 46 degrees. Behind the cold front on Thursday high temperatures will be in the 40s. The cool down will only last for one day. Another warm up will start Thursday and take us through the weekend.

High temperatures will be near 70 degrees this weekend ahead of a strong area of low pressure over the Great Plains. As this stronger storm system moves our way rain will develop Saturday evening. This is the time of year where the weather can be quite volatile from day to day and that will be the case this weekend. We’ll go from rain to rain and thunderstorms Sunday through Monday. Winds will be gusty and the rain will be heavy at times. Expect and inch of rain by Monday afternoon.

Highs will be near 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night through Monday morning.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Meteorological Spring

While the first day of astronomical spring is March 20, meteorological spring includes the entire months of March, April and May. Tracking the seasons by full months helps with record-keeping and statistics. The average high temperature in Indianapolis rises from 46 degrees at the start of the season to 78 degrees by the end of it. March alone brings some pretty big changes. We gain 12 degrees on our average high temperature from the 1st to the 31st. We’re also gaining daylight quickly, too. We pick up one hour and 18 minutes of daylight his month.

Daylight Saving Time starts in two weeks.