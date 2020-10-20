The rainy day streak continues for central Indiana

On Tuesday, Indianapolis had measurable rainfall for the third consecutive day. This is the first time that has happened since the first three days of August. Our weather pattern will continue to be very active this week as a series of weather systems move across the state. Showers are in the forecast through the weekend. It won’t rain all day, each day, but at least we’ll have a chance for rain.

Our rainfall deficit over the past two months now stands at more than five inches and moderate drought has now spread across most of central Indiana. One to two inches of rain is likely through early next week and while that will help soil conditions, it’s too late to impact the growing season.

Our work week started with a very wet day.

We have had over an inch of rain so far this month.

October rainfall is outpacing the past two months.

Showers and storms are likely overnight.

Showers are likely Wednesday morning.

Central Indiana’s wet weather pattern will last through the weekend.