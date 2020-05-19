The rain tapers off across central Indiana and a warm up begins

After a wet Tuesday we’ll a few spotty showers on Wednesday. We’ll have a dry Thursday and Friday before rain arrives this weekend. Scattered thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Along with the rain we’ll see a warm up with temperatures in the 70s this week and in the 80s for the Memorial Day weekend.

2-4″ of rain has fallen across east central Indiana this week. Lakes and rivers will have high water levels and currents will faster than normal. Extra care will need to be taken around water through the holiday weekend.

May has been a wet month so far.

May has been a cool month so far.

Warmer air is on the way.

Highs will be near 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon

We’ll have a chance for rain for the holiday weekend.

Watch your kids around water this weekend.