Omega Block will give us warm, humid week with chance for rain

For weeks, everyone has been asking when temperatures are going to feel like summer, and the answer is now thanks to a weather pattern we call the Omega Block. The Omega Block pattern over the U.S. over the next few days features low pressure over the western U.S., high pressure extending through the Great Plains, then low pressure over the eastern US. We call this an Omega Block because it looks like the greek letter omega.

Monday’s high of 85 degrees matched Sunday for the warmest temperature of the year.

Expect a warm, humid week. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with the humidity making it feel warmer. We will see a daily chance for rain, mainly afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms. The Omega Block pattern will break down this weekend and allow cooler, drier air to settle in.

So far, this has been a cool month.

So far, this has been a wet month.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Temperatures will stay warm through the end of the week.