Thursday was the seventh day in a row for Indianapolis to stay below average, the longest streak of cooler than average days since February. Our streak will come to an end Friday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures

Our weather pattern will start to change this weekend. A slow moving low pressure system will move in and take control of our weather. Humidity will rise and we’ll have a better chance for rain. That’s not great news for the weekend events like the Colts game, Indiana State Fair, or the Luke Bryan concert, to name a few. Saturday won’t be a washout, but you will want to be prepared for rain.

Saturday morning will be dry but by the afternoon, expect cloudy skies and the chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through Saturday evening before more widespread rain fills in overnight. Wet weather will linger to close out the weekend on Sunday.

We’ll stay with a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday and the low moves through the region. Dry weather will return Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. Expect highs near 90° by Thursday.

This is the longest streak of below average days for Indianapolis in six months.

Warmer temperatures, higher humidity and a daily chance for rain are on the way.

This has been a dry summer and 17 counties are still in the first stage of drought.