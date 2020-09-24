The longest dry spell of the year will continue

Most of central Indiana is abnormally dry, and our long dry spell is now setting some milestones. With only .04″ of rain in the rain gauge, this is currently the driest September on record. We have had 37 consecutive days without at least a tenth of an inch of rain, the longest stretch since we had a 47-day dry spell in 2012. Looking back to August 1, over that seven-week span, we have amassed a 3.48″ rainfall deficit.

The calendar says fall but the weather seems confused. The last weekend of Summer felt like fall and the first weekend of Fall will feel like Summer. Our dry weather will continue this weekend. No rain is expected until early next week.

Rainfall for the month is well below average.

We haven’t had a dry spell this long in eight years.

Or rainfall deficit continues to grow.

We are on pace for the driest September ever.

Burn bans are in effect for eight counties.

Expect a warm up this weekend.

Finally, we’ll see a chance for rain next week.