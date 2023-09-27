Indianapolis saw the longest dry spell in three years come to an end Wednesday evening. From August 16th through September 26th only. 19″ of rain and Moderate Drought, the second stage of drought, quickly spread across the state.

An upper level low hung over Illinois and gave clouds and rain to most of Indiana during the day but Indianapolis stayed dry. That changed Wednesday evening. 1.05″ of rain fell between 7 and 8pm and the rain kept falling. By 10pm our daily total reached 1.42″, making Wednesday the wettest day since July 8th when 1.59″ of rain soaked the city. While we did have heavy rain, it was not close to the daily record. The record rainfall for the date is 2.59″ set in 1996.

A stubborn area of low pressure soaked the city Wednesday.

Wednesday was the wettest day in two months.

Heavy rain fell Wednesday evening.

September has been a dry month and we still have a late Summer rainfall deficit.