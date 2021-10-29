The last weekend of October will start with rain but end with sunshine

After a wet week with 2-4 inches of rain our weather will improve this weekend. Scattered showers will continue through Saturday morning before ending. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon and we’ll have a full day of sunshine for Sunday. Our temperatures will also rebound this weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s Sunday.

For Trick or Treaters Sunday evening expect clear skies through the evening with temperatures in the 50s.

Next week will start sunny and cool with highs near 50 degrees. Our next chance for rain will come Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will cool us down to highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

This has been a mild month so far.

This has been a wet month so far.

This month is the 4th wettest October on record.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Expect a little rain early Saturday.

We’re not expecting any extreme weather for Halloween this year.

Expect sunny skies for Sunday.

We’ll have a dry, cool evening for Halloween.