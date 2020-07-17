The hottest weekend of the year with a chance for widely scattered storms

So far, July has been three degrees warmer than normal, and this summer is four degrees warmer than last year. Indianapolis has tallied 11, 90-degree days so far this summer, and more heat is on the way. We have already had one seven-day streak of 90-degree days, and another streak is on the way. The extended forecast is calling for high temperatures to range near 90 degrees for the next five days.

We’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms Sunday through Thursday. While rainfall amounts will vary, computer models are predicting 1-2″ rain through the forecast period. Abnormally dry soil conditions exist across the state, so any rain we get will be of great benefit.

Rain on weekends has been common this year.

We’ve only had six wet days this month.

Sunday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far.

