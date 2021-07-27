The hottest week of the year for Indianapolis; a cool down is on the way

Monday was our first day of the month for Indianapolis with a high in the 90s. We followed that with a high 89 degrees Tuesday to keep our season total to six days of 90-degree days so far this season. The week began with lower humidity but expect that to change for Wednesday. Along with highs in the low 90s , we’ll have dewpoints near 70. That combination will give us heat index values near 100 by Wednesday afternoon.

With the heat were expecting this everyone should double check the back seat for kids and pets before locking the doors. With the windows rolled up and the doors closed, temperatures inside cars rise by almost two degrees per minute. That intense heat can be fatal.

After a very wet start to the month, Indianapolis has not had measurable rainfall for 9 straight days. Despite the drier conditions this still ranks as the 18th wettest July on record and the 6th wettest summer to-date.

An approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through early Friday. A quarter to a half inch of rain is likely. Behind the front we’ll notice quite a cool down. Highs will be in the 80s, ten degrees cooler, and the humidity will be lower through the weekend. Expect a dry Saturday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

It will be a warm morning for Colts camp.

