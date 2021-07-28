The hottest day of the year with strong storms

Indianapolis has had six days of 90-degree heat this summer. The heat will continue for one more day and Thursday could be the warmest day of the year so far. Along with highs in the low 90s, we’ll have dewpoints near 70. That combination will give us heat index values near 100 by Thursday afternoon.

After a very wet start to the month, Indianapolis has not had measurable rainfall for eleven straight days. Despite the drier conditions, this still ranks as the 18th wettest July on record and the sixth wettest summer to date.

An approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night through early Friday. A quarter to a half inch of rain is likely. The storms will ushered in by a powerful jet stream and gusty winds are likely along with heavy downpours through the Friday morning rush hour. The storms will be concentrated well north of I-70. A second round of rain will come Thursday after and a we’ll have a risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Behind the front, we’ll notice quite a cool down. Highs will be in the 80s – 10 degrees cooler — and the humidity will be lower through the weekend.

