Friday was our 16th, 90° day in the past 39 days. The longest heatwave of the season is underway and our streak of days with highs in the 90s and the heat index near 100°, will continue through the weekend.

Expect sunny, humid, hot weather Saturday and a chance for scattered storms Sunday. Our weather will be unsettled next week with a series of waves moving through. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms each day through Thursday. As of this writing, computer models are indicating 1-2″ of rain during that time frame. Along with the daily chance for rain next week we’ll avoid the extreme heat as highs will be in the 80s.

We have a rainfall deficit of more than 5″ for the summer so far. 69% of the state is reporting abnormally dry soil conditions, the first stage of drought. 18% of the state in moderate drought, the second stage of drought.

Scattered storms will move across north central before sunrise Saturday.

This will be a hot, humid, mainly dry weekend.

High temperatures will be a little cooler next week but the humidity will remain high.

This has been a dry summer so far.

Expect a daily chance for rain next week.