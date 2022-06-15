Indianapolis has had near record highs in the 90s for the past three days and one more 90° day is likely Thursday. An approaching cold front will spark a line of scattered strong storms that will moves across the state through 3pm. It will be a warm humid day as the front passes and up to an inch of rain is likely with a few isolated two inch amounts.

Behind the cold front drier air will move in Friday and the high humidity will start to wane. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday. This will be the final weekend of Spring. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the 80s and the humidity levels will be much more comfortable. Enjoy the break from the heat as it will not last long.

Highs will be back in the 90s Monday. Summer officially starts Tuesday morning and highs will warm into the 90s to start the new season. Long range computer models are forecasting another heatwave with temperatures for the first week of Summer, warmer than they have been this week.

